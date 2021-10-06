Left Menu

Gehlot seeks 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Centre for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded from the Centre to make available 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser to the state by October 15.He said against the demand of 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of the fertiliser in the Kharif season this year, the Union government made available only 3.07 lakh metric tonnes to the state.

Gehlot seeks 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Centre for Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded from the Centre to make available 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser to the state by October 15.

He said against the demand of 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of the fertiliser in the Kharif season this year, the Union government made available only 3.07 lakh metric tonnes to the state. ''The state demanded 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP in the month of October, against which the Government of India allocated only 67,890 metric tonnes. This has led to a shortage of DAP in the state,'' Gehlot tweeted. This year, he said, sowing of gram and mustard is expected on around 50 lakh hectares in the state.

''Today, I have written a letter to the prime minister, requesting him to make available 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP to the state by October 15,'' he said.

