BRIEF-About 4,788 Gallons Of Oil Recovered After California Spill

Amplify Energy Corp: * THE UNIFIED COMMAND CONTRACTED COMMERCIAL DIVERS TO IDENTIFY THE SOURCE OF THE LEAK AFTER SPILL OFF ORANGE COUNTY BEACHES in CALIFORNIA- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM

* THE DIVERS ON MONDAY VALIDATED REMOTELY OPERATED VEHICLE FOOTAGE SHOWING NO INDICATIONS OF OIL RELEASE AT THE POTENTIAL SOURCE OF THE LEAK- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM * DIVER REPORTS AND ROV FOOTAGE SHOW THAT A 4,000-FOOT SECTION OF THE 17.7 MILE-LONG PIPELINE WAS DISPLACED WITH A MAXIMUM LATERAL MOVEMENT OF ABOUT 105 FEET AND HAD A 13-INCH SPLIT, RUNNING PARALLEL TO THE PIPE- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM

* AS OF 7 A.M ON TUESDAY 4,788 GALLONS OF CRUDE OIL HAVE BEEN RECOVERED- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM * AN ESTIMATED 15.67 MILES OF LIGHT OILING WAS REPORTED ALONG SHORELINES- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM

* SIX MILES OF SHORELINE HAVE BEEN CLEANED AND CREWS CONTINUE CLEANUP EFFORTS- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM * EIGHT OILED WILDLIFE HAVE BEEN RECOVERED- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM

* THE NATIONAL RESPONSE CENTER RECEIVED A REPORT OF A UNKNOWN SHEEN OF UNKNOWN SOURCE ON FRIDAY EVENING * NOAA SATELLITE IMAGERY WAS REPORTED TO AGENCIES EARLY MORNING REPORTING A POSSIBLE OIL ANOMALY

* ON SATURDAY MORNING, THE COMPANY CONFIRMED A RELEASE OF OIL FROM A PIPELINE

