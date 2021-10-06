Left Menu

Climate change protester disrupts Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Amis de la Terre France said it targeted the LVMH-owned label to throw a spotlight on the issue of overconsumption. "LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more," Alma Dufour, a group spokesperson, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 02:56 IST
Climate change protester disrupts Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A protester disrupted a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday by walking down the catwalk with a banner condemning the impact of excessive consumption on the environment.

Carrying a sign reading "overconsumption = extinction," the woman representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a Reuters witness said. In the front row, French cinema stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert hardly flinched, while some members of the Arnault clan, seated next to LVMH chief executive officer and chairman Bernard Arnault, glanced at each other.

The protester was wrestled to the ground by security before being led away. The disruption hardly interrupted the flow of models who charged down the cobblestoned runway in a corridor of the Louvre to dramatic organ music punctuated with bell tolls.

The show itself had a punk flavor, with sleeves ripped off suit jackets, leaving arms bare, and accessories including studded boots and chainmail headpieces. Amis de la Terre France said it targeted the LVMH-owned label to throw a spotlight on the issue of overconsumption.

"LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more," Alma Dufour, a group spokesperson, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021