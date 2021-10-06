TankerTrackers says 3rd tanker carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon has reached Syria

A third tanker carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon has reached the Syrian port city of Baniyas, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Wednesday. The Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement says the shipments it is importing should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last month the Iranian fuel shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty. Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

