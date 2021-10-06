Hong Kong needs to tackle housing, leader Carrie Lam says
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-10-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 09:09 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong aims to target its chronic housing problem, the financial hub's leader, Carrie Lam, said on Wednesday, as property prices in the world's most expensive city hover near record highs.
Her comments came at the start of an annual policy address expected to focus on housing and livelihood concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Carrie Lam
Advertisement