Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 15

The petroleum companies have hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 15. The new rates are effective from today.

Now, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 899.50, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502. Earlier on October 1, petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50. (ANI)

