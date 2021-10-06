PM Modi greets people on Mahalaya

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya' and sought Goddess Maa Durga's blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya' and sought Goddess Maa Durga's blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. "Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

Mahalaya marks an end to the month of Pitru Paksha, which is observed by Hindus by remembering their ancestors. The families offer food, money, and other gifts to their 'Pitras' (ancestors) as a sign of reverence. It is also believed to be an invitation to Goddess Maa Durga to descend on the Earth. It is believed that goddess Durga descended the Earth on Mahalaya which is celebrated with much fervour and zeal.

It is believed that mantras called 'Mahisasura Mardini' invoke the Goddess; the most famous one being 'Jago Tumi Jago.' The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navaratri start with Mahalaya. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from this day, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival.

Mahalaya brings with it a feeling of positivity, festivity, and warmth ahead of the start of the most anticipated festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

