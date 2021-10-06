Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:13 IST
LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder
Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidized and non-subsidized LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per liter and diesel by 35 paise a liter.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per liter in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a liter. Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

