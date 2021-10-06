Left Menu

BSF seizes 410 kg of cannabis worth over Rs 60 lakh in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation conducted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Tripura and state police on Tuesday seized a big haul of cannabis weighing 410 kg valued at Rs 61.50 lakh from three residential accommodations in a village in Tripura.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation conducted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Tripura and state police on Tuesday seized a big haul of cannabis weighing 410 kg valued at Rs 61.50 lakh from three residential accommodations in a village in Tripura. The team also seized 1,080 packets of "Biri" worth Rs 2.16 lakh. The total value of the seized drugs jointly calculated nearly Rs 63.66 lakh.

The operation was conducted on the basis of a specific BSF Intelligence input regarding the stocking of a huge consignment of dry cannabis in three houses in Bhuttang Bari village under Tripura West. BSF's intelligence team along with troops of 80 Battalion of the force, Officials of DRI Agartala and Police party of Sidhai police station carried out an intensive search of the targeted houses and recovered three Syntex, two plastic drums (200 litres) and six plastic containers filled with dry cannabis- 410 kgs worth Rs 61,50,000, besides Biri - 1,080 packets worth Rs 2,16,000, said the BSF.

The narcotics were clandestinely hidden in the three houses which belongs to Dilip Debbarma, Manendra Debbarma and Bimal Saha, all residents of Bhuttang Bari village. An FIR has been lodged and seized narcotics are being deposited with DRI for further course of action.

Also, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, BSF troops also succeeded in seizing three kg cannabis, 100 bottles phensedyl or Eskuf syrup, 16 cattle heads and other assorted contraband items having a collective value of Rs 25,76,645 during different operations on India-Bangladesh International Border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

