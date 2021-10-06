2 children among 3 killed in Delhi's Anand Parbat fire due to gas leakage
At least three people, including two children, died due to a fire caused by domestic gas leakage at a house in the Anand Parbat area on Tuesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
At least three people, including two children, died due to a fire caused by domestic gas leakage at a house in the Anand Parbat area on Tuesday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan, a woman named Sushila and her two kids, namely, Mansi and Mohan both aged seven years succumbed to their injuries in RML hospital during treatment.
Further probe is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan
- Mansi
- Anand Parbat
- Shweta Chauhan
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday
TN CM Stalin greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday
'Fearless', 'brilliant', much to learn from him: Rahul Gandhi hails ex-PM Manmohan on birthday
Sonia should have made Pawar PM in 2004 instead of Manmohan if she was unwilling: Athawale
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit