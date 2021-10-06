2 children among 3 killed in Delhi's Anand Parbat fire due to gas leakage

At least three people, including two children, died due to a fire caused by domestic gas leakage at a house in the Anand Parbat area on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan, a woman named Sushila and her two kids, namely, Mansi and Mohan both aged seven years succumbed to their injuries in RML hospital during treatment.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

