Left Menu

MoS Teni reiterates his son wasn't present at Lakhimpur Kheri incident site

Reiterating that his son was not present at the spot when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday said that the car lost balance after being attacked by the protestors and ran over a few people present there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 11:31 IST
MoS Teni reiterates his son wasn't present at Lakhimpur Kheri incident site
MoS Ajay Kumar Teni. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reiterating that his son was not present at the spot when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday said that the car lost balance after being attacked by the protestors and ran over a few people present there. Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Teni said, "My son was not there in the car. He was at the venue of the event. There is enough evidence that the stones were pelted which injured the driver. The driver was unconscious, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there."

The MoS alleged that the driver was lynched and the mob later set the car on the fire. "I was not present at the site. I am describing the incident as seen in the videos. One of our party workers has also given his statement. He has said that the people in the car ran to save their lives after the car was attacked. Even his cell phone was left behind in the car."

"I have expressed sympathies towards those who have lost their lives. I am also a farmer and farmers can never be involved in such incidents. Some miscreants were present among farmers behind the incident. These miscreants want instability in the country," he said. "Farmers cannot be cruel enough to murder someone. I was so hurt that, I was not able to see the whole video," he added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021