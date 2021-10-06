Left Menu

Carbon market not to blame for energy price spike, EU climate chief says

"The problem is elsewhere. The problem is in the market conditions which at this stage, with the highest demand in 25 years, create these price hikes," he said.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union's carbon market is not the cause of soaring gas and power prices across Europe, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

"It is responsible to a very small extent, a maximum is one-fifth," Timmermans said of the carbon market, on his arrival to a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg. "The problem is elsewhere. The problem is in the market conditions which at this stage, with the highest demand in 25 years, create these price hikes," he said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

