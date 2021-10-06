Carbon market not to blame for energy price spike, EU climate chief says

The European Union's carbon market is not the cause of soaring gas and power prices across Europe, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

"It is responsible to a very small extent, a maximum is one-fifth," Timmermans said of the carbon market, on his arrival to a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg. "The problem is elsewhere. The problem is in the market conditions which at this stage, with the highest demand in 25 years, create these price hikes," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)