Belgium 'not convinced' joint EU gas buying would solve energy price spike - minister

Belgium is not convinced that joint gas buying among European Union countries would help them fend off soaring gas prices in Europe, one of the country's environment ministers said on Wednesday.

Belgium is not convinced that joint gas buying among European Union countries would help them fend off soaring gas prices in Europe, one of the country's environment ministers said on Wednesday.

"We're not convinced at this stage that group purchases would be a solution. We think that we need to continue discussions in the European Council," Celine Tellier, Environment Minister for the Wallonia region, told a meeting of EU ministers. Spain and Italy have suggested that EU countries start jointly buying gas to improve their bargaining power in global markets and form strategic supply reserves.

