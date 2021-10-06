Belgium 'not convinced' joint EU gas buying would solve energy price spike - minister
Belgium is not convinced that joint gas buying among European Union countries would help them fend off soaring gas prices in Europe, one of the country's environment ministers said on Wednesday. "We're not convinced at this stage that group purchases would be a solution.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium is not convinced that joint gas buying among European Union countries would help them fend off soaring gas prices in Europe, one of the country's environment ministers said on Wednesday.
"We're not convinced at this stage that group purchases would be a solution. We think that we need to continue discussions in the European Council," Celine Tellier, Environment Minister for the Wallonia region, told a meeting of EU ministers. Spain and Italy have suggested that EU countries start jointly buying gas to improve their bargaining power in global markets and form strategic supply reserves.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium
- Europe
- European Council
- Italy
- European Union
- Spain
ALSO READ
UK carbon dioxide shortage spilling over into rest of Europe, Nippon Gases says - FT
European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure
Europe's Ryder Cup team gets motivational history lesson
Fitch says high natural gas prices pressure supply chains of European corporate sectors
UK carbon dioxide shortage spilling over into rest of Europe, Nippon Gases says - FT