Durga Puja: Bengaluru civic body issues strict guidelines; idol size not to exceed 4 ft, max 50 people during pushpanjali

In a guideline issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for Durga Puja in Navratri, the municipal body has said the idol size shall not exceed four feet and there shall not be more than 50 people at a time during prayers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
In a guideline issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for Durga Puja in Navratri, the municipal body has said the idol size shall not exceed four feet and there shall not be more than 50 people at a time during prayers. BBMP said only one idol of Goddess Durga should be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone. The puja associations must strictly monitor and adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The municipal body prohibited the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers. It further said the association shall issue invitation cards for guests with specific timing slots so as to not breach 100 numbers at a time. Puja associations should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron. Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 persons at a time.

BBMP has put a blanket ban on DJ, Dhak or drums during visarjan procession. Visarjan shall be at the public tank/immersion pond as identified and permitted by Zonal Joint Commissioner and Police. Puja associations shall mandatorily do thermal screening and sanitisation for all visitors to the entry gate. Additional sanitiser bottles are to be placed in multiple places inside the venue. Further, sanitisation of chairs, tables and floors are to be done at least four times a day.

The safety norms for COVID-19 must be displayed inside the premises. BBMP has also made it mandatory to install potable drinking water for all visitors. The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri start with Mahalaya on Wednesday. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from today, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

