Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MVA govt calls for bandh in Maharashtra on October 11

Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a statewide bandh on October 11 in view of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:28 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MVA govt calls for bandh in Maharashtra on October 11
NCP leader Jayant Patil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a statewide bandh on October 11 in view of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. After a state Cabinet meeting today senior Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil informed the media that on October 11 the Cabinet has decided to hold 'Maharashtra Bandh' to mark their protest against the central government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Patil further added that the incidents remind him of the "Jallianwala Bagh massacre." He also said that in light of standing in solidarity with farmers, they are observing this bandh. "During the bandh, only essential services will operate," he noted. Earlier in the cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra state cabinet minister today passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was being seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai. The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh, noted Patil. A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021