U.N. warns Afghanistan economy is on brink of collapse

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:00 IST
U.N. warns Afghanistan economy is on brink of collapse
Representative Image

Afghanistan's economy is on the brink of collapse and a humanitarian crisis has "escalated and magnified at an incredible pace" over the past few weeks, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, World Food Programme Afghanistan director, said on Wednesday.

