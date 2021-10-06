U.N. warns Afghanistan economy is on brink of collapse
Afghanistan's economy is on the brink of collapse and a humanitarian crisis has "escalated and magnified at an incredible pace" over the past few weeks, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, World Food Programme Afghanistan director, said on Wednesday.
