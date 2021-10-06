Blinken says discussed Iran nuclear deal with Russia's Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he has spoken with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on restoring Iran's nuclear deal with the world powers and that Moscow and Washington had a shared interest on the issue.

"The United States and Russia, I think, (are) sharing an interest in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA … We had an opportunity to compare notes on where we stand, and where we hope to go," Blinken said at a press conference in Paris.

