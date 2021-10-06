J-K: Srinagar Mayor to visit Bihar's Bhagalpur to meet kin of vendor killed by terrorists
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday said that he will personally travel to Bihar's Bhagalpur to meet the kin of Virender Paswan, the street vendor who was shot dead by terrorists at Lal Bazar of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
- Country:
- India
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday said that he will personally travel to Bihar's Bhagalpur to meet the kin of Virender Paswan, the street vendor who was shot dead by terrorists at Lal Bazar of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Taking to Twitter, Mattu said that the deceased vendor's family deserves moral support and affection.
"Will personally travel to Bhagalpur, Bihar to meet the family of Virender Paswan - a poor street vendor who was mercilessly killed by terrorists at Lal Bazar, Srinagar. His family deserves every last bit of our empathy, moral support and affection. We mourn his tragic demise," he tweeted. A total of three civilians were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory on Tuesday.
Following the incident, the many leaders of the union territory had condemned the killings. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Tourism partners with Thrillophilia to digitalise travel experiences and grow experiential travel in the state
Traders' strike hits normal life in Jammu
Sara Ali Khan meets Indian Army men in Jammu and Kashmir
Contracts worth crores of rupees awarded to close relatives of Bihar Dy CM, oppn cries foul
Bihar Dy CM's son received tender worth Rs 1.77 lakh in 2019, work was completed before assembly polls, says Sanjay Jaiswal dismissing speculations