Andhra Pradesh reports 800 fresh COVID-19 infections, 9 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 800 fresh COVID-19 infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, state health bulletin informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 800 fresh COVID-19 infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, state health bulletin informed on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the state have gone up to 8,754.

As many as 1,178 people recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries in the state to 20,31,681. The cumulative Covid death toll in the state now stands at 14,228.

East Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh have over 100 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 18,833 new COVID-19 cases and 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

