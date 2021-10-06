Left Menu

National backward class welfare body meets in Hyderabad on caste-based census

The National Backward Class (BC) Welfare Association on Wednesday held a meeting with OBC caste-wise census as its "prime agenda". The meeting was attended by leaders from several political parties and representatives of the Backward Classes.

Dasu Suresh, Working President of the National Backward Castes Welfare Association. Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, National BC Welfare Association Working President, Dasu Suresh said that the Backward Classes (BCs) had lost opportunities because of a lack of data about them.

"For the past 75 years, Backward Classes have been losing their opportunities because there is no proper data regarding them," he said. He further said that backward classes constitute a large population of the country and that having proper data makes governance easier.

"Why don't we have data about OBCs? We don't have reservations in legislative, judiciary or executive. We are demanding a caste-based census so that we get to know our numbers in an official manner," said Dasu Suresh. He further said that if caste is not counted in the census then there won't be data for another 10 years and they will again lose opportunities.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Congress Leader VH Hanumantha Rao said that the Central government had assured them of holding a caste-wise census. "Rajnath Singh himself has said in 2021 that there will be a caste-wise census, but now they are not keeping their word," the leader said.

He further said:"The government is privatising everything and the private companies won't take into consideration any reservations." Rao added that many political parties and chief ministers like Nitish Kumar were all demanding a caste-based census.

Speaking to ANI, Ex Rajya Sabha Member and CPI leader Syed Azeez Pasha questioned the government over not adding a caste column in the census. He said, "If you want to do proper social justice to all sections of the society you need to have proper data so that you implement policies properly to the targeted group who are deprived of facilities and privileges".

The CPI leader also said that Rajnath Singh has reneged on his promise to include a caste column in the census. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

