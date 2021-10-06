Iraq and UAE's Masdar sign a 1 thousand megawatts solar power contract - INA
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq and the United Arab Emirates' Masdar signed a one thousand megawatt contract on Wednesday to build five solar power plants in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) reported.
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, met his Iraqi counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation. The Iraqi energy minister said in a joint conference with Mazrouei that "Iraq hopes for a second stage of the project to be implemented soon with a capacity of another one thousand megawatts".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraqi
- United Arab Emirates'
- Iraq
- The United Arab Emirates'
- Baghdad
ALSO READ
Iraqi President warns against complacency in the fight against terrorism
Iraqis to vote in ballot marked by growing social and political fractures
Iraqis to vote in ballot marked by growing social and political fractures
Iraqi security services say foiled terrorist attack in Western province of Anbar
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters march in capital ahead of vote