Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard probes whether ship struck oil pipeline -LA Times

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday inspected a vessel in Oakland focusing on the possibility that a ship's anchor struck a pipeline, causing an oil spill in California, the Los Angeles Times reported. The report didn't say which ship officials had inspected. The U.S. Coast Guard deferred questions to PHMSA, the federal agency in charge of the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 06:21 IST
U.S. Coast Guard probes whether ship struck oil pipeline -LA Times

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday inspected a vessel in Oakland focusing on the possibility that a ship's anchor struck a pipeline, causing an oil spill in California, the Los Angeles Times reported. Citing unidentified sources that it said were familiar with the investigation, the paper said the probe into whether an anchor ruptured the pipeline was in its early stages. The report didn't say which ship officials had inspected.

The U.S. Coast Guard deferred questions to PHMSA, the federal agency in charge of the investigation. A PHMSA spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Amplify Energy, which owns the pipeline and connected rigs, said on Tuesday that oil appeared to have leaked through a 13-inch (33-cm) gash in the pipe, which was "pulled like a bowstring" about 105 feet from where it should have been.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021