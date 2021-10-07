Indian Railways: Freight figures continue to maintain high momentum in terms of earnings, loading during Sept 2021

Left Menu

The freight figures of Indian Railways continue to maintain a high momentum in terms of earnings and loading during September 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The freight figures of Indian Railways continue to maintain a high momentum in terms of earnings and loading during September 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official order. In September 2021, Indian Railways loading was 106 million tonnes which was 3.62 per cent higher compared to last year's loading (102.30 million tonnes) for the same period, it said.

During this period, Indian Railways earned Rs 10815.73 crores from freight loading which is 9.19 per cent higher than compared to last year's earnings, Rs 9905.69 crores. On mission mode, Indian Railways' Freight loading for September 2021 crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.

During September 2021, Indian Railways loading was 106 million tonnes which include 47.74 million tonnes of coal, 11.24 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.46 million tonnes of foodgrains, 4.19 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.60 million tonnes of mineral oil and 6.15 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). The official statement by the ministry stated that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make railways freight movement very attractive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

