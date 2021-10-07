Left Menu

J-K terror attacks part of well-thought-out conspiracy, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the recent terror attacks in the union territory are part of a well-thought-out conspiracy in the backdrop of increasing tourist influx and planned industrial investment in Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the recent terror attacks in the union territory are part of a well-thought-out conspiracy in the backdrop of increasing tourist influx and planned industrial investment in Kashmir. Addressing a press conference today in Srinagar, Sinha said, "We had no such specific inputs. This is part of a well-thought-out conspiracy in the backdrop of increasing tourist influx and planned industrial investment in Kashmir."

The union territory has reported five terror attacks in the last three days including two teachers, a street hawker, and a businessman. Two government teachers were killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day. Also on Tuesday, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory.

Sinha further said that the union territory is trying hard to manage this situation and take action against these terrorists who killed five people in the last three days, "The targeted terror attacks on innocents are part of an attempt to disturb communal harmony here. All efforts will be made to ensure that (terrorists') attempts don't succeed," Sinha further said. Sinha added that he has ordered all the security agencies to take action freely against these terror attacks. "Security agencies have been given a free hand to take the strictest action against such people (terrorists). Those who have committed these crimes will soon be brought to justice," he said. (ANI)

