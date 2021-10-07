UK petrol retailers say recovery from fuel crisis too slow
The recovery from fuel shortages at gas stations in England is happening too slowly, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Thursday, after a shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying left many pumps dry in London and the southeast. A PRA survey found that 12% of filling stations in London and the southeast were still dry, while 17% had just one grade of fuel.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The recovery from fuel shortages at gas stations in England is happening too slowly, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Thursday, after a shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying left many pumps dry in London and the southeast.
A PRA survey found that 12% of filling stations in London and the southeast were still dry, while 17% had just one grade of fuel. In the same area, 71% of filling stations had both grades, compared to 90% outside London and the southeast.
"The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis," PRA Chairman Brian Madderson said. "There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute fuel shortages in the future."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Petrol Retailers Association
- England
- Brian Madderson
ALSO READ
London's top status for start-ups undimmed by pandemic
British police arrest man over killing of London teacher
Vigils held for teacher murdered in London as suspect released
Mumbai, Bangalore and London Named among World's top Startup Hubs
New York, London keep top spots in global financial centres index