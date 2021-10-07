Left Menu

UK petrol retailers say recovery from fuel crisis too slow

The recovery from fuel shortages at gas stations in England is happening too slowly, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Thursday, after a shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying left many pumps dry in London and the southeast. A PRA survey found that 12% of filling stations in London and the southeast were still dry, while 17% had just one grade of fuel.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:44 IST
UK petrol retailers say recovery from fuel crisis too slow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The recovery from fuel shortages at gas stations in England is happening too slowly, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Thursday, after a shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying left many pumps dry in London and the southeast.

A PRA survey found that 12% of filling stations in London and the southeast were still dry, while 17% had just one grade of fuel. In the same area, 71% of filling stations had both grades, compared to 90% outside London and the southeast.

"The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis," PRA Chairman Brian Madderson said. "There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute fuel shortages in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021