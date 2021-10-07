Left Menu

Cotton crop damage: Farmers 'gherao' residence of Punjab FM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:16 IST
Cotton crop damage: Farmers 'gherao' residence of Punjab FM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MSBADAL)
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers demanding compensation for the damage to cotton crop caused by pink bollworm on Thursday broke police barriers and laid siege to the residence of Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal in Muktsar district.

Protesting farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) have been holding indefinite protest near Badal's residence since October 5.

They have been demanding a compensation of Rs 60,000 per acre, besides Rs 30,000 per acre for farm labourers for the cotton crop loss.

Farmers on Thursday broke police barriers to 'gherao' the residence of Badal after not getting any positive response from the state authorities over their demands, they said.

Heavy police force was deployed near Badal's residence.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they will continue to sit outside the residence of Badal till their demands are not met.

Pink bollworm pest has caused extensive damage to cotton crop in Malwa areas, especially Bathinda district.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday had issued directions for completion of the work of special 'girdawari' immediately to assess the actual damage to cotton crop by pink bollworm infestation.

Randhawa had directed the Financial Commissioner (Development) to ensure that the affected farmers be compensated before Diwali after completion of the special 'girdawari' so that the losses incurred by the farmers of Cotton belt could be compensated.

After the attack of pink bollworm on the cotton crop in the Malwa belt, the affected areas were earlier visited by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Randhawa.

The current situation of the cotton farmers in Punjab is rave due to pink bollworm as most of the farmers have uprooted the crop and are demanding compensation from the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021