Oct, Nov, Dec crucial months in terms of COVID-19: Health Ministry

As a series of festivals commence from today, the Union Health Ministry has appealed to people to be cautious for the months of October, November and December in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:31 IST
By Shalini Bhardwaj As a series of festivals commence from today, the Union Health Ministry has appealed to people to be cautious for the months of October, November and December in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to be watchful for the months of October, November and December," said Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal while addressing a health briefing. He further emphasised that the festivities should be attended virtually and pointed out that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed while meeting family and friends.

"Attend Durga Puja and Ram Leela virtually. Meet your loved ones online on Diwali," said Agarwal. He further said, "Threat of COVID-19 resurgence still exists and we cannot afford to let our guard down. Masks will remain very important. Vaccination is a shield. Festival and wedding seasons convey victory of good over evil."

The Union Health Ministry also noted that India has managed to tackle the COVID-19 infection well, but the challenge remains and continued efforts are to be done. "The challenge of COVID has not ended yet. To some extent, we say that we haven't controlled the second wave of COVID. We need to make continuous efforts," he said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Minister informed on Thursday. Of these, 12,616 new cases and 134 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 2,44,198 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

