U.S. not considering SPR release, crude export ban- Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:41 IST
The U.S. Department of Energy is not considering tapping into its Strategic Petroleum Reserves "at this time", nor is it pursuing a ban on oil exports, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet https://twitter.com/JavierBlas.
The Financial Times on Wednesday quoted the U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm as saying that the administration is considering tapping the SPR, while also not ruling out a ban on crude oil exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
