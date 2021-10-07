UP police arrests 2 in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said the police.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said the police. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.
Inspector-General of Police (IG), Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh on Thursday told media persons that the police is sending summons to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, for questioning. Ashish Mishra Teni is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.
Uttar Pradesh police have pasted a notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 8 in connection with the violence. Meanwhile, police have recovered empty bullet shells at the violence site, sources in the Uttar Pradesh government told ANI.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashish Mishra
- Lakhimpur Kheri
- Ajay Kumar
- Mishra Teni
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Man sets self, wife on fire in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'UP govt is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi, didn't allow to sympathise with farmers ,' says Sachin Pilot
RSS leader condemns Lakhimpur Kheri violence, urges people to maintain peace and brotherhood
Violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri blot on humanity; condemn undemocratic attempts to stop opposition from meeting victims' families: J'khand CM Hemant Soren.
BKU's Rakesh Tikait reaches violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri