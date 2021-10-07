UP police arrests 2 in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said the police. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

Inspector-General of Police (IG), Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh on Thursday told media persons that the police is sending summons to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, for questioning. Ashish Mishra Teni is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

Uttar Pradesh police have pasted a notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 8 in connection with the violence. Meanwhile, police have recovered empty bullet shells at the violence site, sources in the Uttar Pradesh government told ANI.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

