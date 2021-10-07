Left Menu

J-K's terror attacks show failure of 'double engine' govt, says Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the recent terror attacks on civilians in the Kashmir valley show the failure of the 'double engine' governments of Jammu and Kashmir administration and Centre, which may put more restrictions on union territory.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:17 IST
J-K's terror attacks show failure of 'double engine' govt, says Mehbooba Mufti
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the recent terror attacks on civilians in the Kashmir valley show the failure of the 'double engine' governments of Jammu and Kashmir administration and Centre, which may put more restrictions on union territory. The former Chief Minister's remark came while she was on a visit to the residence of Makhan Lal Bindroo in Srinagar who was killed by terrorists on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Mufti said, "It is a failure of 'double engine' government. I fear that after these incidents, they will get an excuse to put more restrictions on Kashmir." Mufti further alleged that the ruling government in the Centre has put restrictions on locals in the name of security but in the end, the situation has got worse and this is why so many terror attacks are taking place.

"The ruling government has put restrictions on us in order to provide security from terrorism, but in the end, the situation has got worse and terror attacks are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir," she said. The union territory has reported five terror attacks in the last three days. Two government teachers were killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day. Also on Tuesday, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021