BRIEF-IBM Says Will Now Require All U.S. Employees To Be Fully Vaccinated By December 8
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:20 IST
International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM SAYS ALL CO'S U.S. EMPLOYEES TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BY DECEMBER 8
* IBM SAYS IF AN EMPLOYEE IS NOT VACCINATED BY THE DEADLINE, THEY WILL BE PUT ON AN UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE AS OF DECEMBER 9, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement