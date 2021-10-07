BRIEF-IBM Says Will Now Require All U.S. Employees To Be Fully Vaccinated By December 8

International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM SAYS ALL CO'S U.S. EMPLOYEES TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BY DECEMBER 8

* IBM SAYS IF AN EMPLOYEE IS NOT VACCINATED BY THE DEADLINE, THEY WILL BE PUT ON AN UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE AS OF DECEMBER 9, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)