Left Menu

Violence increasing in Kashmir, Centre has failed to provide security, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that incidents of violence were increasing in Kashmir and the central government has completely failed to provide security to people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:31 IST
Violence increasing in Kashmir, Centre has failed to provide security, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that incidents of violence were increasing in Kashmir and the central government has completely failed to provide security to people. In a tweet, Gandhi said the BJP-led government's decisions of demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370 had "failed to curb" terrorism.

He condemned terror attacks in Kashmir and expressed condolences with families of the victims. "The incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism could not be curbed by demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370. The Centre has failed to provide security. We strongly condemn these attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and express our condolences to the bereaved families," Rahul Gandhi said.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday. On Wednesday, terrorists fired upon Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, in Srinagar. Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, a street hawker was also shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021