Left Menu

Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates medical oxygen vessel at Port hospital in Kolkata

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated a liquid medical oxygen vessel, that is said to equip 104 beds with a 24 by 7 oxygen supply, at a hospital in Kolkata.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:03 IST
Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates medical oxygen vessel at Port hospital in Kolkata
Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated a liquid medical oxygen vessel, that is said to equip 104 beds with a 24 by 7 oxygen supply, at a hospital in Kolkata. As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the plant, which is said to boost COVID care and treatment, has been set up at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust Centenary Hospital in Kolkata.

"The minister also inaugurated Fog Cannon and Automatic Sweeping Machine at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata as a part of Green Port initiatives. These initiatives will help in dust suppression and environmental control in port areas," read the release. "He also inaugurated the Penna Cement Plant (port-led industry) and Reefer Park at the Dock. The Reefer Park will augment EXIM capabilities and boost the export of Agri and fishing produce," it added.

The minister later inaugurated the Pre-gate facility and flagged off the first vehicle carrying export container from the Pre-gate at Kidderpore Dock, Kolkata. He also planted a sapling to mark the occasion. He also inspected the Kidderpore Dock and took stock of various facilities and works. Sonowal is on a two-day visit to West Bengal where he will inaugurate, launch and dedicate to the nation several projects worth Rs 352 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021