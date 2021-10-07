Left Menu

BJP leaders feel 'crushing farmers with vehicles' way to deal with agrarian agitation: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:05 IST
BJP leaders feel 'crushing farmers with vehicles' way to deal with agrarian agitation: Rahul
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP leaders and their sons feel that ''crushing farmers with vehicles'' is a way to deal with the agrarian agitation.

He cited a media report saying that farmers protesting the central farm laws in Naraingarh near Ambala have alleged that one person was injured after being hit by a car which was believed to be part of the convoy of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Saini's vehicle.

''BJP leaders and their sons are feeling that crushing farmers with vehicles is a way to deal with the agrarian agitation,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh were in Naraingarh to attend a function at the Saini Bhawan located on the Naraingarh-Sadaura road.

The farmers had gathered near the venue to stage a protest.

After the function, one of the vehicles of the BJP leaders hit a farmer, Bhavan Preet, who is from a nearby village, the protesters claimed.

He sustained a minor injury to the leg. He was brought to a hospital and administered first-aid, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021