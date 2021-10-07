BJP leaders feel 'crushing farmers with vehicles' way to deal with agrarian agitation: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP leaders and their sons feel that ''crushing farmers with vehicles'' is a way to deal with the agrarian agitation.
He cited a media report saying that farmers protesting the central farm laws in Naraingarh near Ambala have alleged that one person was injured after being hit by a car which was believed to be part of the convoy of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Saini's vehicle.
''BJP leaders and their sons are feeling that crushing farmers with vehicles is a way to deal with the agrarian agitation,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh were in Naraingarh to attend a function at the Saini Bhawan located on the Naraingarh-Sadaura road.
The farmers had gathered near the venue to stage a protest.
After the function, one of the vehicles of the BJP leaders hit a farmer, Bhavan Preet, who is from a nearby village, the protesters claimed.
He sustained a minor injury to the leg. He was brought to a hospital and administered first-aid, they said.
