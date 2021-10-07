Left Menu

Barabanki accident: UP police registers case against bus, truck drivers

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday registered a case against the drivers of the bus and the truck following their collision in Barabanki in which 15 people died and 27 were injured.

ANI | Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:13 IST
Barabanki accident: UP police registers case against bus, truck drivers
Visual from spot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday registered a case against the drivers of the bus and the truck following their collision in Barabanki in which 15 people died and 27 were injured. A case has been registered under sections 279, 337, 338, 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accident happened near the Baburi area in Barabanki. District Administration, Barabanki said that the accident took place due to the sudden arrival of an animal in front of the bus. The double-decker bus was going from Delhi to Bahraich. There were around 90 passengers on the bus, most of the passengers were from Gonda and Bahraich.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "The death of people in the road accident in district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

"Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

