GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as stagflation fears and energy prices ease

World equity markets rebounded more than 1% on Thursday after U.S. Senate leaders reached a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, while a global easing in energy prices tempered deepening fears of "stagflation." European bourses rallied off 2-1/2-month lows and Wall Street also jumped as steady crude oil and natural gas prices offered relief after a shock 4% drop in German industrial production highlighted supply chain disruptions.

German output of cars and auto parts slid 17.5% in August, due to supply shortages of intermediate products, providing a telling sign of the constraints posed by the combination of rising inflation and moribund growth, or stagflation. But the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell the most in three months last week, suggesting the U.S. labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown as COVID-19 infections subside.

Stagflation fears are overdone as people confuse the direction of travel toward lower growth and higher inflation with the ultimate destination, said Bill Sterling, global strategist at GW&K Investment Management. "It's the pace of the journey versus the direction of travel," he said. "The journey ultimately is to a global expansion that continues intact, which recently has had this stagflation tinge to it."

Senate leaders agreed to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until early December, averting a potential debt default later this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, with a vote possible on Thursday. MSCI's all-country world index rose 1.5%, while the broad STOXX Europe 600 index closed up 1.6%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, the S&P 500 added 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite moved up 1.6%. Euro zone bond yields fell as energy prices declined, recovering from a sharp sell-off in debt markets a day earlier that had been driven by inflationary concerns.

Yields on the benchmark German 10-year bund slid 0.5 basis point to -0.185%. U.S. Treasury yields rose as traders awaited U.S. employment data for September on Friday. Volatility at the shortest end of the curve eased in the wake of a potential plan to avoid a default on government debt this month.

Investors anticipate employment figures that are near consensus will lead the Federal Reserve at its November meeting to indicate when it will begin tapering its massive stimulus program. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was last up 4.0 basis points at 1.5642%.

Oil prices shook off initial losses to turn positive as a possible release of emergency U.S. reserves and Russia's offer to help Europe tide over an energy crisis did little to assuage concerns of tight supply heading into the winter season. Brent crude rose 1.2% at $82.10 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 1.23% at $78.38 a barrel.

Natural gas prices are still up more than fivefold since the start of the year, and the huge increase over recent weeks has attracted attention from policymakers across the world. Britain's National Grid said the UK faced tight electricity supplies this winter while local media reported that Spain's energy minister had summoned the executives of its three main electricity firms.

BACK TO THE FUTURES Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed up 1.8%, its biggest one-day rise since August.

Hong Kong led Asia's gains with a 3% bounce off a year low. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.8% and Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.5% to snap eight days of losses. The dollar eased from 12-month highs hit last month against a basket of currencies and held at a 14-month high against the euro.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.059% to 94.165. The euro remained unchanged at $1.1556, while the Japanese yen traded up 0.06% at $111.4800.

