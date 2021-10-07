Left Menu

Devotees throng temples in Nagpur on first day of Navratri

Following the reopening of religious places in Maharashtra from Thursday, devotees thronged the temples in Nagpur to offer their prayers on the first day of Navratri.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:16 IST
Visual of a temple in Nagpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the reopening of religious places in Maharashtra from Thursday, devotees thronged the temples in Nagpur to offer their prayers on the first day of Navratri. Earlier on September 24, the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of all religious places in the state from October 7 with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, Varsha, a devotee, said, "I am very happy and excited that the state government has reopened religious places from today. People should maintain Covid-19 protocols. May goddess Durga bless everyone with happiness and prosperity." "It was very important to re-open the temples from today as we are the devotees of goddess Durga. The goddess will take care of everybody and bless everyone. Today I am very happy to visit the temple after so long," another devotee Anil said.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the first nine days of the festival, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri has started from today and will continue till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

