Textiles Min inks MoU with Germany's GIZ to boost cooperation in sustainable cotton

The textiles ministry on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Germany's GIZ to increase the value addition from sustainable cotton production in India by focusing on sustainable cotton and strengthening downstream processing. The MoU was signed between Deutsche Gesellschaft fur InternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Ministry of Textiles.

''The objective of the project is to increase the value addition from sustainable cotton production in India by focusing on sustainable cotton, and strengthening downstream processing'. It is focussing on 4 majorly cotton-producing states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,'' the textiles ministry said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Textiles Darshna Jardosh said the project is aimed at increasing the volume of cotton production to at least 90,000 hectares with the participation of 1.50 lakh cotton farmers and yield increase by 10 per cent.

India is the largest cotton producer in the world and also the second-largest consumer with an estimated consumption of 303 lakh bales.

Textiles Secretary UP Singh said the focus of the project is to work with major global textile companies to create the "pull" factor for improved market access by the farmers for their sustainably grown cotton. The project envisages the promotion of sustainable cotton cultivation methods emphasising on implementation of good agriculture practices, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)