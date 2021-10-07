Left Menu

U.S. worried energy supply not meeting demand, top Biden adviser says

President Joe Biden's national security adviser urged energy suppliers on Thursday to lift flows to meet demand, saying that the United States was concerned about their failure to do so.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:26 IST
U.S. worried energy supply not meeting demand, top Biden adviser says
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's national security adviser urged energy suppliers on Thursday to lift flows to meet demand, saying that the United States was concerned about their failure to do so. Rocketing gas prices, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, have been fuelled by low inventories and surging demand as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

"The United States has a real concern that, for a variety of reasons, supply is not keeping up with recovering demand," Jake Sullivan told reporters after meetings with the European Union in Brussels, where he discussed the gas issue. Russia is a major natural gas supplier to Europe, and its energy giant Gazprom is now at the centre of a dispute over whether it could do more to ease prices in the spot market.

Asked if Russia was holding back energy as leverage, Sullivan said: "Russia has a history of using energy as a tool of coercion, as a political weapon." Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that certification of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline, which is awaiting clearance from a German regulator, could cool soaring European gas prices.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom Sullivan met on Thursday, said on Tuesday that Russia was not stepping up natural gas production, unlike Norway. "We have a fundamental interest in seeing global energy supplies in both gas and oil at sufficient levels to support the global economic recovery and not to stall," Sullivan said.

"We want to see sufficient supply to keep up with recovering demand. And we would like to see energy suppliers take measures to ensure that that is the case," he said. The United States was engaged in "detailed diplomatic engagement" with energy producers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021