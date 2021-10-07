Left Menu

Navratri 2021: Himachal's Mata Bajreshwari Temple to welcome devotees with negative RT-PCR reports, COVID-19 vaccine certificate

As the Navratri 2021 kicks off, Mata Bajreshwari Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Thursday, opened its door for devotees with negative RT-PCR reports or COVID-19 vaccination certificates of both doses, along with other COVID guidelines in place.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:48 IST
Navratri 2021: Himachal's Mata Bajreshwari Temple to welcome devotees with negative RT-PCR reports, COVID-19 vaccine certificate
Visuals of Kangra's Mata Bajreshwari Temple decorated with different types of flowers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Navratri 2021 kicks off, Mata Bajreshwari Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Thursday, opened its door for devotees with negative RT-PCR reports or COVID-19 vaccination certificates of both doses, along with other COVID guidelines in place. Speaking to ANI, Nipun Jindal, District Collector of Kangra said, "We have given directions to all the assistant commissioners related to COVID-19 protocols. Devotees will be allowed in the temple with either negative RT-PCR reports or COVID-19 vaccination certification of both doses."

The bells in the temple premises will be covered and the places/ surfaces which are more touched will be sanitized from time to time, he added. In a bid to maintain social distancing in the temple, the collector further said that devotees will not be allowed in the temple altogether.

"Only a few people will be allowed in the temple for a certain period and only after they come out, more people will be sent inside the temple for darshan," Jindal further said. "Extra force from battalion and home guards have been deployed in the district in order to maintain all the guidelines issued by the government," a police personnel Kushal Sharma said.

The temples in the Kangra district have been decorated with different types of beautiful flowers and devotees were seen happy in the temple. Himanshu, a devotee from Delhi said, "We are fully prepared. We have received both doses of vaccination. We are wearing masks and avoiding going into the crowd. All the arrangements are proper in the temples here."

"The atmosphere is very good here. The temple is beautifully decorated with different types of flowers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ourselves have to take care. But it was also necessary to come here as we believe in the goddess," another devotee from Delhi, Nisha said. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started from today and end on October 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021