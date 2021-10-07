Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti is amongst those responsible for Kashmir's condition: RSS leader

Following the killings of two teachers by terrorists at a government school in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said that Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti is amongst the many who are responsible for the killings adding that she has a "separatist violent" attitude.

Following the killings of two teachers by terrorists at a government school in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said that Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti is amongst the many who are responsible for the killings adding that she has a "separatist violent" attitude. "Some leaders and parties of Kashmir always undertake the work of giving anti-India Pakistan or pro-China statements. For over 70 years, these leaders have made Kashmir a hell and it is seen in the form of violence. Mehbooba Mufti is amongst the count of the culprits of this. Her separatist violent attitude and anti-India attitude has disrupted peace, harmony and development," said the RSS leader while speaking to ANI on today.

Kumar further said that if Mehbooba Mufti wants peace in the Kashmir valley, then "she must distance herself from provocative and misleading politics." Earlier in the day, a principal and a teacher of a government school were killed in a firing by terrorists in the Sangam area of Srinagar.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack at the central government of failing to provide security to the people of Kashmir, the RSS leader said, "When Congress and opposition parties had power in Delhi, then thousands of people died because of terrorism and Article 370 and 35a." He added, "If Article 370 and 35a were good for people, why did they not make it a permanent part of the Consitution and let it remain as a temporary?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

