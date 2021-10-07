Left Menu

Centre failed to provide security to Kashmiri pandits, minorities in J-K: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir valley and alleged that Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and minorities are being targeted after the central government has completely failed to provide security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar, (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:31 IST
Centre failed to provide security to Kashmiri pandits, minorities in J-K: Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday condemned the incidents of violence in Kashmir valley and alleged that Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and minorities are being targeted after the central government has completely failed to provide security to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Priyanka Chaturvedi's remarks on Kashmir came after two government school teachers were shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.

She also said that continuously this kind of sad news are coming from Kashmir for the past few days, and the government is silent. While reacting on the issue Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Today the question arises that after the removal of Article 370, the government was praising itself and why is it silent on all these incidents today ?"

"The government had promised to provide security to the people (Kashmiri Pandits ) the government has failed to do that, so what kind of accountability we can expect from the government," she added. The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists. Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.(ANI)

