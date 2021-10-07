Left Menu

Firing incident reported in J-K's Anantnag

Firing incident reported in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:36 IST
Firing incident reported in J-K's Anantnag
Visuals from J-K's Anantnag (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Firing incident reported in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The incident took place at Rooh Monghal in the Anantnag district when a suspected vehicle carrying no number plate rushed at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Naka party. CRPF retaliated in self-defence and one person died on firing. Meanwhile, the driver of the suspected vehicle fled.

"A naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without a number was tried to intercept by the Naka party. However, it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on-duty troops. Troops fired upon in self-defence and one person died. But the driver managed to escape. Identification and credential of a deceased person are being verified," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021