Health and Ayush Ministers resolve to achieve effective coordination

The second inter-ministerial meeting between the ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) generated requisite momentum for achieving synergy and effective coordination between these two ministries, said an official release on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The second inter-ministerial meeting between the ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) generated requisite momentum for achieving synergy and effective coordination between these two ministries, said an official release on Thursday. As per the release issued by the Ministry of Ayush, many definitive steps were decided to resolve the pending issues.

"The meeting was held under the guidance of Union HEalth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Ayush. Senior-most officials of both ministries discussed the steps and processes of effective coordination and convergence that need to take place between the two ministries," the release said. According to the Ministry, that important issues that were discussed included the inclusion of Ayush packages in Atal Bihari Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY), integrating Ayush services in Service Package of Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and integrating the Ayush module into the Community Health Officer (CHO) training, support for Integrative Cancer Care Centre at NCI, Jhajjar, recognizing household as 4th tier health care level and integration of Ayush in new and upcoming AIIMS.

At the very outset, Mandaviya referred to the last meeting held on August 12 between the Ministers and senior officers of both the ministries and highlighted the importance of the 'Health for All' goal which can be achieved through the integration of healthcare systems. He further stated that as per Prime Minister's vision, a whole health approach needs to be adopted. Referring to PM's vision of moving hand-in-hand, Minister of Ayush, Sonowal stated that the integration will be beneficial for the people of the country. "He agreed with the Minister of Health and added that the process of the integration needs to be strengthened so that people get benefitted by the extended healthcare services to maintain good health," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

