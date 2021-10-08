Diesel price hovers near 100-mark in Mumbai, petrol at Rs 109.54 per litre

With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per liter and is currently being sold at Rs 99.92 per liter. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at Rs 109.54 per liter after a hike of 29 paise per liter.

The petrol price is at Rs 103.54 per liter in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per liter, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 92.12 per liter. In Kolkata, one-liter petrol is available Rs 104.23 and one-liter diesel will cost Rs 95.23 whereas in Chennai, one-liter petrol is available at Rs 101.01 and diesel at Rs 96 per liter.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)