Left Menu

Diesel price hovers near 100-mark in Mumbai, petrol at Rs 109.54 per litre

With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per litre and is currently being sold at Rs 99.92 per litre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:16 IST
Diesel price hovers near 100-mark in Mumbai, petrol at Rs 109.54 per litre
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per liter and is currently being sold at Rs 99.92 per liter. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at Rs 109.54 per liter after a hike of 29 paise per liter.

The petrol price is at Rs 103.54 per liter in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per liter, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 92.12 per liter. In Kolkata, one-liter petrol is available Rs 104.23 and one-liter diesel will cost Rs 95.23 whereas in Chennai, one-liter petrol is available at Rs 101.01 and diesel at Rs 96 per liter.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021