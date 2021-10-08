Congress leader Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's silence on Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that happened on October 3 in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that happened on October 3 in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. In a tweet posted on Friday, Sibal asked a series of questions. He tweeted, "Modiji, why are you silent? Had you been in opposition, how would you have reacted?"
He also asked the PM to show sympathy towards the victim of the violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said, "We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult!" Amid din over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Lakhimpur Kheri victims' families and had expressed solidarity on Wednesday.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra.It has been alleged that Ashish ran his car over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 (Sunday). (ANI)
