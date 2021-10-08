Left Menu

Sebi bars NCDEX from launching new mustard seed contracts

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday barred commodity exchange NCDEX from launching new mustard seed contracts till further orders amid efforts to curb rising prices of mustard oil.The latest direction for the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange Ltd NCDEX will come into immediate effect.In respect of running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:10 IST
Sebi bars NCDEX from launching new mustard seed contracts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday barred commodity exchange NCDEX from launching new mustard seed contracts till further orders amid efforts to curb rising prices of mustard oil.

The latest direction for the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will come into immediate effect.

In respect of running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken. Only squaring up of position will be allowed, Sebi said in a release.

''No new mustard seed contract shall be launched till further orders,'' it said.

Edible oil industry body Solvent Extractors Association's (SEA) Executive Director B V Mehta said Sebi has taken this decision to check further rise in prices of mustard oils.

Much of the mustard seed stock has been crushed and as a result there is pressure on prices, he added.

Tight supply of mustard seeds has put pressure on wholesale and retail prices of mustard oil.

As per the government data, the average retail price of mustard oil (packaged) increased to Rs 183.50 per kg on October 7 this year from Rs 128.50 per kg on October 8, 2020.

Against the total estimated mustard seed production of 85 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year (July-June), millers have crushed about 70 lakh tonnes and farmers are left with a stock of 14-15 lakh tonnes, according to industry data.

Mustard seed is a rabi (winter) crop, and the fresh arrival is expected only in February. At present, sowing of mustard seed has not yet commenced in North India due to relatively high temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021