Caravan Tourism policy to become a success as sector is reviving: Kerala Tourism Min

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the Caravan Tourism policy is set to become a big success as the tourism sector has begun to revive from the pandemic-triggered crisis.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the Caravan Tourism policy is set to become a big success as the tourism sector has begun to revive from the pandemic-triggered crisis. "This is a loud and clear signal that our policy is set to become a big success as our tourism sector has begun to revive from the pandemic crisis," Riyas said.

"I am sure the tourism industry will respond well to this," he said. Rising to the preferences of tourists in the post-pandemic world, Kerala last month announced its comprehensive, stakeholder-friendly Caravan Tourism Policy, promising the visitors a safe, customized, and closest-to-nature travel experience.

The policy offers big opportunities for investors to operate specially-built caravans for travel, leisure, and stay. It envisages a key role for a host of stakeholders, including local self-government institutions, to set up eco-friendly Caravan Parks across the state to enable the visitors to spend a night or a day or station for an extended period to explore the destination of their choice. Taking a cue from Kerala's Tourism policy, auto major BharatBenz is set to roll out its world-class, ready-for-road Tourist Caravan in the state for the tourism industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

