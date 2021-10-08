Vikram Solar commissions 1 MW plant in Kolkata
Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar has commissioned one MW solar plant at Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port Trust. Vikram Solar commissioned a 1 Megawatt MW solar plant for Kolkata Port Trust KoPT, The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. This is KoPTs first solar plant located at the Haldia Dock Complex, KoPT, a company statement said.
Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar has commissioned one MW solar plant at Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port Trust. ''Vikram Solar commissioned a 1 Megawatt (MW) solar plant for Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. This is KoPT's first solar plant located at the Haldia Dock Complex, KoPT,'' a company statement said. It was inaugurated by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, it added. The ground-mounted captive solar plant of KoPT is expected to generate 1.4 million units of green energy per year and reduce approximately 1,260 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Speaking at the inauguration, A Ganesan, General Manager(Engineering) - Haldia Dock Complex, KoPT, said, ''We have further plans to expand our green energy portfolio and we encourage others to select energy sustainability through solar".
