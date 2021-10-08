PRICES-MGR-ARECA-COCONUT

Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 49000 to Rs 51500 model Rs 50500 New Supari : Rs 47000 to Rs 50000 model Rs 49000 Koka : Rs 25000 to Rs 30000 model Rs 27000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 24000 model Rs 20000 2nd qlty : Rs 15000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15500.

